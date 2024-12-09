Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹8.08. The stock reached a high of ₹8.22 and a low of ₹7.96 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹56,596.25 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 48,879,033 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹8.17 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.99 and ₹8.24 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8.24 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at ₹8.14. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 38.48%, also priced at ₹8.14. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.87%
|3 Months
|-39.57%
|6 Months
|-48.77%
|YTD
|-49.25%
|1 Year
|-38.48%
Vodafone Idea share price in focus as board to consider ₹2000 crore fundraise proposal today
Stock in focus: Vodafone Idea Limited announced on December 4, 2024, that its board will meet on December 9 to consider a ₹2,000 crore fundraising proposal through preferential issuance of equity shares or convertible securities.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.24
|Support 1
|7.99
|Resistance 2
|8.35
|Support 2
|7.85
|Resistance 3
|8.49
|Support 3
|7.74
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 13.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 476 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 652399 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 427 mn & BSE volume was 48 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.22 & ₹7.96 yesterday to end at ₹8.12. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.