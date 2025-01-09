Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened and closed at ₹8.07, with a high of ₹8.10 and a low of ₹7.87. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹56,178.05 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Vodafone Idea has seen a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 31,131,271 shares traded for the day, indicating active investor interest.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 12.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 294 mn & BSE volume was 31 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.1 & ₹7.87 yesterday to end at ₹7.99. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.