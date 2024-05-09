Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 12.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.71 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea opened at 12.45, hit a high of 12.86, and a low of 12.35 before closing at 12.38. The market capitalization stood at 84,500.47 crore. The 52-week high was 18.42, and the 52-week low was 6.54. The BSE volume was 331,208,742 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 54.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold6643
    Sell5589
    Strong Sell3332
09 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 968 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1139207 k

The trading volume yesterday was 14.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 637 mn & BSE volume was 331 mn.

09 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.38 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 12.86 & 12.35 yesterday to end at 12.38. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

