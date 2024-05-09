Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹12.45, hit a high of ₹12.86, and a low of ₹12.35 before closing at ₹12.38. The market capitalization stood at ₹84,500.47 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42, and the 52-week low was ₹6.54. The BSE volume was 331,208,742 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 54.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 14.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 637 mn & BSE volume was 331 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹12.86 & ₹12.35 yesterday to end at ₹12.38. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
