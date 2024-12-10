Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹8.12. The stock reached a high of ₹8.28 and a low of ₹8.07 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹56,387.15 crore, Vodafone Idea's shares have experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a volume of 34,418,651 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 13.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 297 mn & BSE volume was 34 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.28 & ₹8.07 yesterday to end at ₹8.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.