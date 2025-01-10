Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.99 and closed at the same price, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹8.21 and a low of ₹7.90, reflecting minor fluctuations. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹55,272 crore, the stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE volume stood at 41,895,597 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.11
|Support 1
|7.8
|Resistance 2
|8.32
|Support 2
|7.7
|Resistance 3
|8.42
|Support 3
|7.49
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 11.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 338 mn & BSE volume was 41 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.21 & ₹7.9 yesterday to end at ₹7.93. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.