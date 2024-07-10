Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.6 and closed at ₹16.57. The high for the day was ₹17.01 and the low was ₹16.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹114,375.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹19.15 and ₹7.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58,600,211 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹16.94. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 127.70% to reach ₹16.94. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.0%
|3 Months
|21.41%
|6 Months
|4.01%
|YTD
|5.31%
|1 Year
|127.7%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|17.02
|Support 1
|16.55
|Resistance 2
|17.26
|Support 2
|16.32
|Resistance 3
|17.49
|Support 3
|16.08
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 37.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 559 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1113452 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 501 mn & BSE volume was 58 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.01 & ₹16.55 yesterday to end at ₹16.57. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.