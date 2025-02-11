Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹9.53 and closed at ₹9.47, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹9.55 and a low of ₹9.07 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹65,038.74 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE volume was 28,487,876 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 23.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 262 mn & BSE volume was 28 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.55 & ₹9.07 yesterday to end at ₹9.12. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.