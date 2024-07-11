Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price closed at ₹16.85, slightly lower than the open price of ₹16.95. The high for the day was ₹17.28, and the low was ₹16.47. The market capitalization stood at ₹112,950.46 crore. The 52-week high was ₹19.15, and the low was ₹7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 43,830,760 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 466 mn & BSE volume was 43 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.28 & ₹16.47 yesterday to end at ₹16.64. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.