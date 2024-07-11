Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 16.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.64 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price closed at 16.85, slightly lower than the open price of 16.95. The high for the day was 17.28, and the low was 16.47. The market capitalization stood at 112,950.46 crore. The 52-week high was 19.15, and the low was 7.18. The BSE volume for the day was 43,830,760 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 510 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1073702 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 466 mn & BSE volume was 43 mn.

11 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 17.28 & 16.47 yesterday to end at 16.64. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

