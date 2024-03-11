Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 14.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 14.12 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at 14.15 and closing at 14.12. The stock reached a high of 14.45 and a low of 14.09. The market capitalization stood at 69,466.1 crore. The 52-week high was 18.42 and the low was 5.7. The BSE volume recorded was 36,049,920 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.12, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹14.27

The current data shows that the Vodafone Idea stock is priced at 14.12 with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.35%
3 Months1.26%
6 Months35.71%
YTD-10.94%
1 Year105.04%
11 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹14.27, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹14.12

The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 14.27, with a percentage change of 1.06 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹14.12 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 36,049,920 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 14.12.

