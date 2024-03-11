Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, opening at ₹14.15 and closing at ₹14.12. The stock reached a high of ₹14.45 and a low of ₹14.09. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,466.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42 and the low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume recorded was 36,049,920 shares traded.
The current data shows that the Vodafone Idea stock is priced at ₹14.12 with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.35%
|3 Months
|1.26%
|6 Months
|35.71%
|YTD
|-10.94%
|1 Year
|105.04%
The Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹14.27, with a percentage change of 1.06 and a net change of 0.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 36,049,920 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹14.12.
