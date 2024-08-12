Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.25 and closed at ₹15.87. The highest price reached was ₹16.35, while the lowest was ₹16. The company’s market capitalization stood at ₹112,286.4 crore. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹19.15, and the 52-week low is ₹7.52. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 31,093,004 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.3
|Support 1
|15.96
|Resistance 2
|16.5
|Support 2
|15.82
|Resistance 3
|16.64
|Support 3
|15.62
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 34.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 276 mn & BSE volume was 31 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.35 & ₹16 yesterday to end at ₹16.11. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend