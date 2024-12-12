Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Dip in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 8.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.01 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.09 and closed slightly lower at 8.08. The stock reached a high of 8.11 and a low of 7.99 during the session. With a market capitalization of 55,968.95 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 19.15 and above its low of 6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 37,608,220 shares for Vodafone Idea.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:44 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.5%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: null

12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹8.01, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹8.03

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 8.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7.98 and 8.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at 7.98. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have plummeted by 38.94%, also reaching 7.98. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.63%
3 Months-38.89%
6 Months-51.13%
YTD-49.81%
1 Year-38.94%
12 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.1Support 17.98
Resistance 28.16Support 27.92
Resistance 38.22Support 37.86
12 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 12.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold6656
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2233
12 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 281 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 647905 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 243 mn & BSE volume was 37 mn.

12 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8.11 & 7.99 yesterday to end at 8.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

