Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Dip in Today's Trading

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.09 and closed slightly lower at ₹8.08. The stock reached a high of ₹8.11 and a low of ₹7.99 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹55,968.95 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 37,608,220 shares for Vodafone Idea.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: null
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹8.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7.98 and ₹8.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹7.98. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have plummeted by 38.94%, also reaching ₹7.98. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.63%
|3 Months
|-38.89%
|6 Months
|-51.13%
|YTD
|-49.81%
|1 Year
|-38.94%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.1
|Support 1
|7.98
|Resistance 2
|8.16
|Support 2
|7.92
|Resistance 3
|8.22
|Support 3
|7.86
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 12.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 243 mn & BSE volume was 37 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.11 & ₹7.99 yesterday to end at ₹8.03. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend