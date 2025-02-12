Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹9.10 and closed slightly higher at ₹9.12, reaching a high of ₹9.15 and a low of ₹8.73. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹62,968.65 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60, with a trading volume of 32,307,632 shares on the BSE.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by 2.15%, currently trading at ₹8.63. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have plummeted by 36.01% to reach ₹8.63. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|22.69%
|6 Months
|-41.18%
|YTD
|19.27%
|1 Year
|-36.01%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.09
|Support 1
|8.64
|Resistance 2
|9.35
|Support 2
|8.45
|Resistance 3
|9.54
|Support 3
|8.19
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 20.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 290 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 482758 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 258 mn & BSE volume was 32 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹9.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.15 & ₹8.73 yesterday to end at ₹8.82. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend