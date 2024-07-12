Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.75 and closed at ₹16.64 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹16.84 and the low was ₹16.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹112,407.43 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹19.15 and ₹7.18 respectively. The BSE volume was 49,603,488 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.74
|Support 1
|16.42
|Resistance 2
|16.95
|Support 2
|16.31
|Resistance 3
|17.06
|Support 3
|16.1
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 36.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 346 mn & BSE volume was 49 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.84 & ₹16.5 yesterday to end at ₹16.56. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.