Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹15.91 and closed at ₹15.81. The high for the day was ₹16.31 and the low was ₹15.61. The market capitalization stood at ₹109,963.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42, and the 52-week low was ₹7.18. The BSE volume recorded was 136,992,280 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.43
|Support 1
|15.72
|Resistance 2
|16.73
|Support 2
|15.31
|Resistance 3
|17.14
|Support 3
|15.01
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 64.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|8
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1168 mn & BSE volume was 136 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.31 & ₹15.61 yesterday to end at ₹15.81. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend