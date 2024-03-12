Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -3.64 %. The stock closed at 14.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day opened at ₹14.29 and closed at ₹14.27. The high for the day was ₹14.34 while the low was ₹13.63. The market capitalization was ₹66934.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,004,771 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00:12 AM IST
