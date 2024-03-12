Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day opened at ₹14.29 and closed at ₹14.27. The high for the day was ₹14.34 while the low was ₹13.63. The market capitalization was ₹66934.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41,004,771 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
