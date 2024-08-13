Explore
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 16.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.01 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 16.1 and closed slightly higher at 16.11. The stock reached a high of 16.22 and a low of 15.82 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 111,589.41 crore. With a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 7.52, the trading volume on BSE was 29,460,071 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:18:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has decreased by 0.19% and is currently trading at 15.98. However, over the past year, Vodafone Idea's share price has surged by 97.65% to 15.98. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.23%
3 Months16.1%
6 Months10.8%
YTD0.06%
1 Year97.65%
13 Aug 2024, 09:00:32 AM IST

Vodafone Idea narrows losses to ₹6,434 crore, revenues down, Arpu flat

Vodafone Idea’s losses narrowed to 6,434 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, from 7,674 crore the year before, while revenues shrunk marginally to 10,508 crore from 10,606 crore, even as it recorded 12 consecutive quarters of 4G subscriber additions taking its 4G base to 126.7 million.

/companies/news/vodafone-idea-narrows-losses-to-6-434-crore-revenues-down-arpu-flat-11723477960662.html

13 Aug 2024, 09:00:31 AM IST

MSCI August Rejig: Vodafone Idea, RVNL shares among 7 stocks to be included in India Index; Bandhan Bank to be excluded

MSCI August Rejig: HDFC Bank shares will see an increase in its weightage in the MSCI indices but that will take place in two tranches.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-august-rejig-vodafone-idea-rvnl-shares-among-7-stocks-to-be-included-in-india-index-bandhan-bank-to-be-excluded-11723511492443.html

13 Aug 2024, 09:00:31 AM IST

Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, JSW Steel, HUDCO, Orchid Pharma, Power Grid Corp

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, August 13:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-vodafone-idea-irctc-jsw-steel-hudco-orchid-pharma-power-grid-corp-11723518091230.html

13 Aug 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.22Support 115.82
Resistance 216.42Support 215.62
Resistance 316.62Support 315.42
13 Aug 2024, 08:34:27 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 34.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy2220
    Hold6667
    Sell5555
    Strong Sell3333
13 Aug 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 320 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 551301 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 290 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.

13 Aug 2024, 08:02:16 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.22 & 15.82 yesterday to end at 16.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

