Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.1 and closed slightly higher at ₹16.11. The stock reached a high of ₹16.22 and a low of ₹15.82 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹111,589.41 crore. With a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹7.52, the trading volume on BSE was 29,460,071 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has decreased by 0.19% and is currently trading at ₹15.98. However, over the past year, Vodafone Idea's share price has surged by 97.65% to ₹15.98. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.23%
|3 Months
|16.1%
|6 Months
|10.8%
|YTD
|0.06%
|1 Year
|97.65%
Vodafone Idea’s losses narrowed to ₹6,434 crore for the quarter ended June 2024, from ₹7,674 crore the year before, while revenues shrunk marginally to ₹10,508 crore from ₹10,606 crore, even as it recorded 12 consecutive quarters of 4G subscriber additions taking its 4G base to 126.7 million.
MSCI August Rejig: HDFC Bank shares will see an increase in its weightage in the MSCI indices but that will take place in two tranches.
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, August 13:
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.22
|Support 1
|15.82
|Resistance 2
|16.42
|Support 2
|15.62
|Resistance 3
|16.62
|Support 3
|15.42
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 34.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 290 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.22 & ₹15.82 yesterday to end at ₹16.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend