Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened and closed at ₹8.03, with a slight high of ₹8.04 and a low of ₹7.84. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹54,784.06 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 45,227,166 shares for the day.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.99
|Support 1
|7.8
|Resistance 2
|8.1
|Support 2
|7.72
|Resistance 3
|8.18
|Support 3
|7.61
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 11.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 292 mn & BSE volume was 45 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.04 & ₹7.84 yesterday to end at ₹7.87. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend