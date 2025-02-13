Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened and closed at ₹8.82, with a high of ₹8.82 and a low of ₹8.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹60,041.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was significant, with 67,528,712 shares exchanged, indicating active market interest.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹8.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8.05 and ₹8.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by 1.90%, currently trading at ₹8.25. Over the past year, the price of Vodafone Idea shares has dropped by 36.01%, also settling at ₹8.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|22.69%
|6 Months
|-41.18%
|YTD
|19.27%
|1 Year
|-36.01%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-ril-vodafone-idea-godrej-industries-kotak-bank-and-more-11739382409520.html
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.75
|Support 1
|8.05
|Resistance 2
|9.12
|Support 2
|7.72
|Resistance 3
|9.45
|Support 3
|7.35
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 16.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 576 mn & BSE volume was 67 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.82 & ₹8.10 yesterday to end at ₹8.41. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend