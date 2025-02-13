Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 8.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.52 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened and closed at 8.82, with a high of 8.82 and a low of 8.10. The market capitalization stood at 60,041.54 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was significant, with 67,528,712 shares exchanged, indicating active market interest.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:38 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹8.52, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹8.41

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 8.52 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8.05 and 8.75 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8.05 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8.75 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by 1.90%, currently trading at 8.25. Over the past year, the price of Vodafone Idea shares has dropped by 36.01%, also settling at 8.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.35%
3 Months22.69%
6 Months-41.18%
YTD19.27%
1 Year-36.01%
13 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to Watch: RIL, Vodafone Idea, Godrej Industries, Kotak Bank, and more

13 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.75Support 18.05
Resistance 29.12Support 27.72
Resistance 39.45Support 37.35
13 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 16.77% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold6665
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2223
13 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 644 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 484950 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 576 mn & BSE volume was 67 mn.

13 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8.82 & 8.10 yesterday to end at 8.41. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.