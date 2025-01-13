Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened and closed at ₹7.93, with a high of ₹7.95 and a low of ₹7.66. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹54,017.36 crores. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 42,067,941 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.92
|Support 1
|7.64
|Resistance 2
|8.07
|Support 2
|7.51
|Resistance 3
|8.2
|Support 3
|7.36
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 9.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 321 mn & BSE volume was 42 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.95 & ₹7.66 yesterday to end at ₹7.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend