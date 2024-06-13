Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 16.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.44 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 16.35 and closed at 16.2. The high for the day was 16.7 and the low was 16.21. The market capitalization stood at 111592.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 18.42 and 7.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 104995799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 1146 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1080054 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1041 mn & BSE volume was 104 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.7 & 16.21 yesterday to end at 16.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

