Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.35 and closed at ₹16.2. The high for the day was ₹16.7 and the low was ₹16.21. The market capitalization stood at ₹111592.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹7.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 104995799 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1041 mn & BSE volume was 104 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.7 & ₹16.21 yesterday to end at ₹16.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend