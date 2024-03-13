Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets on the market

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 13.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.68 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.82 and closed at ₹13.75. The high for the day was ₹13.88 and the low was ₹13.46. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,593.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 57,850,593 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2024, 09:31:10 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-3.52%
3 Months
-1.64%
6 Months
30.48%
YTD
-14.37%
1 Year
107.58%
13 Mar 2024, 09:02:13 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.68, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹13.75
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹13.68 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may be monitoring the stock closely to see if the trend continues or reverses in the coming trading sessions.
13 Mar 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Vodafone Idea's BSE volume was 57,850,593 shares with a closing price of ₹13.75.
