Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets on the market
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets on the market

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 13.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.68 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price TodayPremium
Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 13.82 and closed at 13.75. The high for the day was 13.88 and the low was 13.46. The market capitalization stood at 66,593.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 18.42 and the 52-week low is 5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 57,850,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:31:10 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.52%
3 Months-1.64%
6 Months30.48%
YTD-14.37%
1 Year107.58%
13 Mar 2024, 09:02:13 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.68, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹13.75

The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is 13.68 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may be monitoring the stock closely to see if the trend continues or reverses in the coming trading sessions.

13 Mar 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea's BSE volume was 57,850,593 shares with a closing price of 13.75.

