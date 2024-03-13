Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock plummets on the market

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹13.82 and closed at ₹13.75. The high for the day was ₹13.88 and the low was ₹13.46. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,593.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹18.42 and the 52-week low is ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 57,850,593 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.52%
|3 Months
|-1.64%
|6 Months
|30.48%
|YTD
|-14.37%
|1 Year
|107.58%
The current price of Vodafone Idea stock is ₹13.68 with a percent change of -0.51 and a net change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may be monitoring the stock closely to see if the trend continues or reverses in the coming trading sessions.
On the last day, Vodafone Idea's BSE volume was 57,850,593 shares with a closing price of ₹13.75.
