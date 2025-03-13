Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.09 and closed slightly lower at ₹7.08. The stock reached a high of ₹7.18 and a low of ₹7.03 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹50,546.27 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. Trading activity was robust, with a BSE volume of 14,064,122 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 55.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹7.04, reflecting a decline of 0.56%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7.18 and 7.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7.05 and selling near hourly resistance 7.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.12
|Support 1
|7.02
|Resistance 2
|7.18
|Support 2
|6.98
|Resistance 3
|7.22
|Support 3
|6.92
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.18 & ₹7.03 yesterday to end at ₹7.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend