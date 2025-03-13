Hello User
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2025, by 0.00 %. The stock closed at 7.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.08 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 7.09 and closed slightly lower at 7.08. The stock reached a high of 7.18 and a low of 7.03 during the session. With a market capitalization of 50,546.27 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. Trading activity was robust, with a BSE volume of 14,064,122 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -55.71% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Vodafone Idea's trading volume has decreased by 55.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 7.04, reflecting a decline of 0.56%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline.

13 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 7.18 and 7.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 7.05 and selling near hourly resistance 7.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.12Support 17.02
Resistance 27.18Support 26.98
Resistance 37.22Support 36.92
13 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7.18 & 7.03 yesterday to end at 7.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

