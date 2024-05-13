Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹12.71 and closed at ₹12.67 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹12.79 and the low was ₹12.44. The market capitalization stood at ₹84633.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹6.54 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86585596 shares traded.
The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of ₹12.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹12.28. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹12.28 then there can be further negative price movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Vodafone Idea has dropped by -1.65% today, trading at ₹12.52. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have gained 77.62% to reach ₹12.52. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|3 Months
|-19.27%
|6 Months
|-7.3%
|YTD
|-20.62%
|1 Year
|77.62%
Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.82
|Support 1
|12.47
|Resistance 2
|12.98
|Support 2
|12.28
|Resistance 3
|13.17
|Support 3
|12.12
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 54.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 462 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1133481 k
The trading volume yesterday was 59.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 375 mn & BSE volume was 86 mn.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹12.79 & ₹12.44 yesterday to end at ₹12.67. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
