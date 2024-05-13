Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹12.71 and closed at ₹12.67 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹12.79 and the low was ₹12.44. The market capitalization stood at ₹84633.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹6.54 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86585596 shares traded.
The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of ₹12.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹12.28. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹12.28 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of Vodafone Idea has dropped by -1.65% today, trading at ₹12.52. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have gained 77.62% to reach ₹12.52. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|3 Months
|-19.27%
|6 Months
|-7.3%
|YTD
|-20.62%
|1 Year
|77.62%
The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.82
|Support 1
|12.47
|Resistance 2
|12.98
|Support 2
|12.28
|Resistance 3
|13.17
|Support 3
|12.12
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 54.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 59.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 375 mn & BSE volume was 86 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹12.79 & ₹12.44 yesterday to end at ₹12.67. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
