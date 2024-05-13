Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -2.28 %. The stock closed at 12.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.44 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at 12.71 and closed at 12.67 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 12.79 and the low was 12.44. The market capitalization stood at 84633.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 18.42 and 6.54 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 86585596 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.44, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹12.73

The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of 12.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 12.28. If the stock price breaks the second support of 12.28 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Vodafone Idea has dropped by -1.65% today, trading at 12.52. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have gained 77.62% to reach 12.52. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.79%
3 Months-19.27%
6 Months-7.3%
YTD-20.62%
1 Year77.62%
13 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.82Support 112.47
Resistance 212.98Support 212.28
Resistance 313.17Support 312.12
13 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 54.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold6643
    Sell5589
    Strong Sell3332
13 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 462 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1133481 k

The trading volume yesterday was 59.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 375 mn & BSE volume was 86 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.67 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 12.79 & 12.44 yesterday to end at 12.67. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

