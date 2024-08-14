Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹16.01. The stock's intraday high was ₹16.2, while the low was ₹15.42. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹107,895.32 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹7.52. The BSE trading volume for the day was 43,692,821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 32.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 538 mn & BSE volume was 43 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.2 & ₹15.42 yesterday to end at ₹15.48. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.