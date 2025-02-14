Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.10 and closed at ₹8.41, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹8.99 and a low of ₹8.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹61,686.96 crore, Vodafone Idea's shares traded at a volume of 75,793,154 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹19.15, while the low is ₹6.60.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.07
|Support 1
|8.14
|Resistance 2
|9.49
|Support 2
|7.63
|Resistance 3
|10.0
|Support 3
|7.21
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 19.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 717 mn & BSE volume was 75 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.99 & ₹8.05 yesterday to end at ₹8.65. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend