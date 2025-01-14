Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.7 and closed at ₹7.75, experiencing a daily high of ₹8.08 and a low of ₹7.61. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹55,258.21 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea has seen a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.6. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was significant, with 62,904,847 shares exchanged.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 597 mn & BSE volume was 62 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.08 & ₹7.61 yesterday to end at ₹7.74. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend