Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.73 and closed at ₹16.44 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹16.73, while the low was ₹16. The market capitalization stood at ₹109,081.37 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42, and the 52-week low was ₹7.18. The BSE volume was 82,040,863 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.53
|Support 1
|15.79
|Resistance 2
|17.0
|Support 2
|15.52
|Resistance 3
|17.27
|Support 3
|15.05
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 63.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 731 mn & BSE volume was 82 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.73 & ₹16 yesterday to end at ₹16.44. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend