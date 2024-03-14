Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -9.43 %. The stock closed at 13.68 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.39 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹13.69, a close price of ₹13.68, a high of ₹13.86, and a low of ₹11.93. The market capitalization was at ₹60,314.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42, and the 52-week low was ₹5.7. The BSE volume for the day was 88,220,008 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:03:17 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.68 on last trading day
On the last day, Vodafone Idea on BSE had a trading volume of 88,220,008 shares with a closing price of ₹13.68.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!