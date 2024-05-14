Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Sees Gains Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day opened at ₹12.64 and closed at ₹12.73. The high for the day was ₹12.68 and the low was ₹12.31. The market capitalization stood at ₹83,835.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹18.42 and ₹6.54 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 65,131,031 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 6.16% higher than yesterday
The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 10 AM is 6.16% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹12.78, up by 1.35%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea touched a high of 12.85 & a low of 12.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.84
|Support 1
|12.69
|Resistance 2
|12.92
|Support 2
|12.62
|Resistance 3
|12.99
|Support 3
|12.54
Vodafone Idea Live Updates
VODAFONE IDEA
VODAFONE IDEA
Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price has increased by 1.27% to reach ₹12.77, in line with the positive movement of its peer companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown slight gains of 0.09% and 0.12% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1288.65
|2.1
|0.16
|1364.05
|783.6
|718063.44
|Vodafone Idea
|12.77
|0.16
|1.27
|18.42
|6.87
|84433.99
|Tata Communications
|1745.9
|2.85
|0.16
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49758.15
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.11
|1.91
|2.54
|109.1
|60.35
|15074.45
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|367.8
|11.15
|3.13
|491.15
|114.8
|11804.11
Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.77, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹12.61
Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹12.77 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.37 and ₹12.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 12.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea's stock price has increased by 1.74% today, reaching ₹12.83. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 80.00% to ₹12.83. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.56%
|3 Months
|-14.84%
|6 Months
|-9.68%
|YTD
|-21.25%
|1 Year
|80.0%
Stock market today: Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises, PNB among 9 stocks under F&O ban list on May 14
Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, SAIL, and ZEEL are the nine stocks in the F&O ban list of the stock market exchange for May 14.
Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|12.77
|Support 1
|12.37
|Resistance 2
|12.93
|Support 2
|12.13
|Resistance 3
|13.17
|Support 3
|11.97
Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 54.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|6
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 422 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1122962 k
The trading volume yesterday was 62.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 357 mn & BSE volume was 65 mn.
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹12.68 & ₹12.31 yesterday to end at ₹12.73. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
