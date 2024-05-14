Hello User
Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Sees Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 10:46 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 12.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.77 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day opened at 12.64 and closed at 12.73. The high for the day was 12.68 and the low was 12.31. The market capitalization stood at 83,835.64 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 18.42 and 6.54 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 65,131,031 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 6.16% higher than yesterday

The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 10 AM is 6.16% higher than the previous day, with the price at 12.78, up by 1.35%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea touched a high of 12.85 & a low of 12.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.84Support 112.69
Resistance 212.92Support 212.62
Resistance 312.99Support 312.54
14 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Vodafone Idea Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price has increased by 1.27% to reach 12.77, in line with the positive movement of its peer companies like Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown slight gains of 0.09% and 0.12% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1288.652.10.161364.05783.6718063.44
Vodafone Idea12.770.161.2718.426.8784433.99
Tata Communications1745.92.850.162085.01209.9549758.15
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.111.912.54109.160.3515074.45
Railtel Corporation Of India367.811.153.13491.15114.811804.11
14 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price NSE Live :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹12.77, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹12.61

Vodafone Idea share price is at 12.77 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 12.37 and 12.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 12.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 12.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea's stock price has increased by 1.74% today, reaching 12.83. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have surged by 80.00% to 12.83. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.56%
3 Months-14.84%
6 Months-9.68%
YTD-21.25%
1 Year80.0%
14 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Stock market today: Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises, PNB among 9 stocks under F&O ban list on May 14

Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, SAIL, and ZEEL are the nine stocks in the F&O ban list of the stock market exchange for May 14.

/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-vodafone-idea-piramal-enterprises-pnb-among-9-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-on-may-14-11715612606395.html

14 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 112.77Support 112.37
Resistance 212.93Support 212.13
Resistance 313.17Support 311.97
14 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 54.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold7643
    Sell5589
    Strong Sell3332
14 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Today : Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 422 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1122962 k

The trading volume yesterday was 62.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 357 mn & BSE volume was 65 mn.

14 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 12.68 & 12.31 yesterday to end at 12.73. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

