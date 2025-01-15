Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹7.78 and closed slightly lower at ₹7.74. The stock reached a high of ₹8.30 and a low of ₹7.77 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹58,899.26 crore, the stock's performance is notable within its 52-week range, which stands at a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 74,179,629 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.44
|Support 1
|7.91
|Resistance 2
|8.64
|Support 2
|7.58
|Resistance 3
|8.97
|Support 3
|7.38
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 15.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 563 mn & BSE volume was 74 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.3 & ₹7.77 yesterday to end at ₹8.26. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.