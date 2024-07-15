Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -2.9 %. The stock closed at 16.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.08 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day stood at 16.72 at open and closed at 16.56. The high for the day was 16.83 and the low was 16. The market capitalization was at 109149.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 19.15 and 7.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59252972 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:15:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by -0.12% and is currently trading at 16.06. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have gained 121.93% to reach 16.06. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.85%
3 Months14.57%
6 Months1.51%
YTD0.56%
1 Year121.93%
15 Jul 2024, 08:49:53 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.59Support 115.76
Resistance 217.13Support 215.47
Resistance 317.42Support 314.93
15 Jul 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 10.5, 34.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1100
    Buy2210
    Hold6674
    Sell5548
    Strong Sell3343
15 Jul 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 689 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1029998 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 630 mn & BSE volume was 59 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:03:12 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹16.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.83 & 16 yesterday to end at 16.08. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

