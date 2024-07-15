Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea's stock price on the last day stood at ₹16.72 at open and closed at ₹16.56. The high for the day was ₹16.83 and the low was ₹16. The market capitalization was at ₹109149.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹19.15 and ₹7.18 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59252972 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by -0.12% and is currently trading at ₹16.06. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's shares have gained 121.93% to reach ₹16.06. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.85%
|3 Months
|14.57%
|6 Months
|1.51%
|YTD
|0.56%
|1 Year
|121.93%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.59
|Support 1
|15.76
|Resistance 2
|17.13
|Support 2
|15.47
|Resistance 3
|17.42
|Support 3
|14.93
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 34.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 630 mn & BSE volume was 59 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.83 & ₹16 yesterday to end at ₹16.08. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.