Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 5.97 %. The stock closed at 12.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.13 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Stock Price Today

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened and closed at 12.39. The high for the day was 13.22, while the low was 12.28. The market capitalization stood at 63,916.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were 18.42 and 5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59,747,276 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:02:16 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.13, up 5.97% from yesterday's ₹12.39

Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at 13.13, showing a 5.97% increase in value with a net change of 0.74. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

15 Mar 2024, 08:04:01 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.39 on last trading day

On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 59,747,276 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 12.39.

Chat with MintGenie