Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 5.97 %. The stock closed at 12.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.13 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened and closed at ₹12.39. The high for the day was ₹13.22, while the low was ₹12.28. The market capitalization stood at ₹63,916.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59,747,276 shares traded.
15 Mar 2024, 09:02:16 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Today :Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.13, up 5.97% from yesterday's ₹12.39
Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.13, showing a 5.97% increase in value with a net change of 0.74. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
15 Mar 2024, 08:04:01 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price Live :Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.39 on last trading day
On the last day, Vodafone Idea had a trading volume of 59,747,276 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹12.39.
