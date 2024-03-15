Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened and closed at ₹12.39. The high for the day was ₹13.22, while the low was ₹12.28. The market capitalization stood at ₹63,916.6 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹18.42 and ₹5.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 59,747,276 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea stock is currently priced at ₹13.13, showing a 5.97% increase in value with a net change of 0.74. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
