Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.19, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹13.25

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea's stock on the last day opened at ₹12.67 and closed at ₹12.61. The high for the day was ₹13.29 and the low was ₹12.64. The market capitalization stood at ₹88,090.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹18.42 and ₹6.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 138,340,938 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea has a 0.42% MF holding & 11.39% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.13% in january to 0.42% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.97% in january to 11.39% in april quarter.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%, with a return on investment of -20.92%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 30.98% and 20.34% respectively.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -2.11% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 425768.00 cr, which is 0.95% higher than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 2.01% and a profit growth of 19.75% in the fourth quarter.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 0.45% to reach ₹13.19, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Tata Communications and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are experiencing declines, whereas Bharti Airtel and Tanla Platforms are seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1311.75
|26.35
|2.05
|1364.05
|783.6
|730935.26
|Vodafone Idea
|13.19
|-0.06
|-0.45
|18.42
|6.87
|64208.51
|Tata Communications
|1770.0
|-1.15
|-0.06
|2085.0
|1209.95
|50445.0
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.45
|-0.28
|-0.36
|109.1
|60.35
|15140.92
|Tanla Platforms
|897.45
|16.5
|1.87
|1317.7
|659.55
|12067.1
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock reached a low of ₹13.09 and a high of ₹13.39 during the current trading day.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.19, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹13.25
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at ₹13.19 - a 0.45% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.37 , 13.53 , 13.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 13.07 , 12.93 , 12.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.24, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹13.25
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.83 and ₹13.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -47.11% lower than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 2 PM is down by 47.11% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.18, a decrease of 0.53%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a likely sustainable upward trend, whereas a fall in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 13.18 and 13.1 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 13.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.24
|Support 1
|13.11
|Resistance 2
|13.29
|Support 2
|13.03
|Resistance 3
|13.37
|Support 3
|12.98
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.13, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹13.25
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.83 and ₹13.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -50.69% lower than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 1 PM is down by 50.69% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.13, a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea reached a peak of 13.2 and a low of 13.12 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 13.15 and 13.12, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while potential new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.18
|Support 1
|13.1
|Resistance 2
|13.23
|Support 2
|13.07
|Resistance 3
|13.26
|Support 3
|13.02
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock's low price today was ₹13.13, and the high price reached was ₹13.39.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -30.93% lower than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea shares traded until 12 AM is 30.93% lower than yesterday. The price of the shares is currently at ₹13.19, reflecting a decrease of 0.45%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.31 and 13.11 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 13.11 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.31.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.23
|Support 1
|13.15
|Resistance 2
|13.28
|Support 2
|13.12
|Resistance 3
|13.31
|Support 3
|13.07
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|12.62
|10 Days
|12.90
|20 Days
|12.96
|50 Days
|13.56
|100 Days
|14.25
|300 Days
|12.59
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.21, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.25
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.21 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.83 and ₹13.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -18.67% lower than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Vodafone Idea by 11 AM is 18.67% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.23, a decrease of 0.15%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.32 and 13.11 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 13.11 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.31
|Support 1
|13.11
|Resistance 2
|13.43
|Support 2
|13.03
|Resistance 3
|13.51
|Support 3
|12.91
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.23, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.25
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.23 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.83 and ₹13.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 0.15% to reach ₹13.23, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Communications is declining, whereas Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Tanla Platforms are all seeing an upward trend. The overall market indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.02% and 0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1293.0
|7.6
|0.59
|1364.05
|783.6
|720487.35
|Vodafone Idea
|13.23
|-0.02
|-0.15
|18.42
|6.87
|64403.23
|Tata Communications
|1760.45
|-10.7
|-0.6
|2085.0
|1209.95
|50172.83
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|78.23
|0.5
|0.64
|109.1
|60.35
|15293.4
|Tanla Platforms
|895.55
|14.6
|1.66
|1317.7
|659.55
|12041.55
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 4.53% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's trading volume as of 10 AM is 4.53% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.24, showing a slight decrease of -0.08%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.34 & a low of 13.13 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.32
|Support 1
|13.11
|Resistance 2
|13.44
|Support 2
|13.02
|Resistance 3
|13.53
|Support 3
|12.9
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 0.45% to reach ₹13.31, while its industry counterparts showed a mixed performance. Tata Communications saw a decline, whereas Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Tanla Platforms experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.19% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1292.6
|7.2
|0.56
|1364.05
|783.6
|720264.47
|Vodafone Idea
|13.31
|0.06
|0.45
|18.42
|6.87
|64792.67
|Tata Communications
|1765.0
|-6.15
|-0.35
|2085.0
|1209.95
|50302.5
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|78.66
|0.93
|1.2
|109.1
|60.35
|15377.46
|Tanla Platforms
|901.85
|20.9
|2.37
|1317.7
|659.55
|12126.26
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.29, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.25
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.83 and ₹13.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at ₹13.33. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have surged by 87.94% to ₹13.33. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.85%
|3 Months
|-11.77%
|6 Months
|-5.02%
|YTD
|-17.19%
|1 Year
|87.94%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.48
|Support 1
|12.83
|Resistance 2
|13.72
|Support 2
|12.42
|Resistance 3
|14.13
|Support 3
|12.18
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 883 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1098917 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 745 mn & BSE volume was 138 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹12.61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹13.29 & ₹12.64 yesterday to end at ₹12.61. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
