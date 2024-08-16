Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 15.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.88 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 15.62 and closed at 15.48. The stock reached a high of 16.03 and a low of 15.49. The company's market capitalization stood at 110,056.01 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of 19.15 and a low of 7.52. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 29,184,572 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹15.88, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹15.79

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 15.88 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 15.51 and 16.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 15.51 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 16.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at 15.83. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's share price has surged by 96.15% to 15.83. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months10.37%
6 Months1.54%
YTD-1.31%
1 Year96.15%
16 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 116.05Support 115.51
Resistance 216.3Support 215.22
Resistance 316.59Support 314.97
16 Aug 2024, 08:36 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 11.0, 30.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1.5
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 23.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy2220
    Hold6667
    Sell6555
    Strong Sell4334
16 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 421 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 521248 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 392 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.

16 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹15.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.03 & 15.49 yesterday to end at 15.79. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.