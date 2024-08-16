Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹15.62 and closed at ₹15.48. The stock reached a high of ₹16.03 and a low of ₹15.49. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹110,056.01 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has hit a high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹7.52. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 29,184,572 shares.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹15.88 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹15.51 and ₹16.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹15.51 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 16.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at ₹15.83. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's share price has surged by 96.15% to ₹15.83. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|10.37%
|6 Months
|1.54%
|YTD
|-1.31%
|1 Year
|96.15%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|16.05
|Support 1
|15.51
|Resistance 2
|16.3
|Support 2
|15.22
|Resistance 3
|16.59
|Support 3
|14.97
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹11.0, 30.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|4
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 392 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.03 & ₹15.49 yesterday to end at ₹15.79. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.