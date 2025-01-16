Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 16 2025 09:17:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.00 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 768.25 1.89%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 323.55 0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 769.20 0.75%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,255.25 0.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 6.05 %. The stock closed at 8.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.76 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8.27 and closed slightly lower at 8.26, with a high of 9.24 and a low of 8.27. The company's market capitalization stood at 62,540.30 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea reached a 52-week high of 19.15 and a low of 6.60. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was significant, with 174,439,008 shares exchanged.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:17:06 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.80%, currently trading at 8.83. However, over the past year, the price has experienced a significant decline of 44.38%, also standing at 8.83. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.64%
3 Months0.17%
6 Months-47.86%
YTD10.33%
1 Year-44.38%
16 Jan 2025, 08:51:21 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.24Support 18.28
Resistance 29.71Support 27.79
Resistance 310.2Support 37.32
16 Jan 2025, 08:35:54 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 20.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3333
    Hold6665
    Sell7777
    Strong Sell2223
16 Jan 2025, 08:18:38 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 637 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 426313 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 563 mn & BSE volume was 74 mn.

16 Jan 2025, 08:02:04 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9.24 & 8.27 yesterday to end at 8.76. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue