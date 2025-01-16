Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.27 and closed slightly lower at ₹8.26, with a high of ₹9.24 and a low of ₹8.27. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹62,540.30 crore. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea reached a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was significant, with 174,439,008 shares exchanged.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has increased by 0.80%, currently trading at ₹8.83. However, over the past year, the price has experienced a significant decline of 44.38%, also standing at ₹8.83. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.64%
|3 Months
|0.17%
|6 Months
|-47.86%
|YTD
|10.33%
|1 Year
|-44.38%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.24
|Support 1
|8.28
|Resistance 2
|9.71
|Support 2
|7.79
|Resistance 3
|10.2
|Support 3
|7.32
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 20.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 637 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 426313 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 563 mn & BSE volume was 74 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹8.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.24 & ₹8.27 yesterday to end at ₹8.76. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.