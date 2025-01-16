Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 6.05 %. The stock closed at 8.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.76 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.