Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Vodafone Idea's stock opened at ₹16.1 and closed at ₹16.08. The high for the day was ₹16.73, while the low was ₹15.78. The market capitalization stood at ₹113,221.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹19.15, and the low was ₹7.18. The BSE trading volume for the day was 27,806,039 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹10.5, 37.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1.5
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹23.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|4
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 544 mn & BSE volume was 27 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.73 & ₹15.78 yesterday to end at ₹16.68. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.