Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.19

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea's stock on the BSE opened at ₹13.33 and closed at ₹13.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹13.39, while the low was ₹13.09. The market capitalization stood at ₹87,691.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹18.42, and the 52-week low was ₹6.87. The BSE volume for the day was 84,430,122 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea has a 0.42% MF holding & 11.39% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.13% in january to 0.42% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.97% in january to 11.39% in april quarter.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's return on equity (ROE) was -99999.99% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of -20.92%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 30.98% and 20.34% respectively.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Over the past 3 years, Vodafone Idea has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -2.11%. In the most recent fiscal year, the company generated a revenue of 425768.00 cr, which is slightly higher by 0.95% compared to the previous year. The company is expected to see a growth of 2.01% in revenue and 19.75% in profit for quarter 4.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 55.89% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|6
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 0.3% to reach ₹13.15, while its counterparts are experiencing varying movements. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is declining, whereas Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation Of India are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1344.9
|33.15
|2.53
|1364.05
|783.6
|760158.76
|Vodafone Idea
|13.15
|-0.04
|-0.3
|18.42
|6.87
|64013.79
|Tata Communications
|1803.5
|34.55
|1.95
|2085.0
|1209.95
|51399.75
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|76.86
|-0.81
|-1.04
|109.1
|60.35
|15025.57
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|401.85
|11.55
|2.96
|491.15
|114.8
|12896.91
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was ₹12.96 and the high price reached was ₹13.40.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.96%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Vodafone Idea indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.19
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at ₹13.15 - a 0.3% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.42 , 13.63 , 13.87. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 12.97 , 12.73 , 12.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 11.88% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 3 PM is 11.88% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.15, a decrease of 0.3%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live:
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.16, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹13.19
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.16 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.07 and ₹13.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|12.79
|10 Days
|12.88
|20 Days
|12.96
|50 Days
|13.52
|100 Days
|14.25
|300 Days
|12.62
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 22.97% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 2 PM is 22.97% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹13.18, showing a slight increase of -0.08%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's stock reached a peak of 13.27 and a low of 12.96 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.25
|Support 1
|12.94
|Resistance 2
|13.41
|Support 2
|12.79
|Resistance 3
|13.56
|Support 3
|12.63
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.01, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹13.19
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of ₹13.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹12.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹12.93 then there can be further negative price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 3.96% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 1 PM today is 3.96% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹13.11, up by -0.61%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's stock reached a peak of 13.34 and a trough of 13.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 13.27 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider scaling back on long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 13.22 and 13.19.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.32
|Support 1
|13.23
|Resistance 2
|13.38
|Support 2
|13.2
|Resistance 3
|13.41
|Support 3
|13.14
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.48%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates that the current positive trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹13.16 and a high of ₹13.40. Trading within this range, the stock showed some volatility throughout the day.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 13.54% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 12 AM has increased by 13.54% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹13.33, representing a 1.06% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 13.36 and 13.22 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 13.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.36.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.35
|Support 1
|13.27
|Resistance 2
|13.38
|Support 2
|13.22
|Resistance 3
|13.43
|Support 3
|13.19
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|12.79
|10 Days
|12.88
|20 Days
|12.96
|50 Days
|13.52
|100 Days
|14.25
|300 Days
|12.62
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.33, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹13.19
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.33 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.07 and ₹13.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 3.52% higher than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 11 AM is 3.52% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹13.33, up by 1.06%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 13.44 and 13.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 13.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.44.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.36
|Support 1
|13.22
|Resistance 2
|13.45
|Support 2
|13.17
|Resistance 3
|13.5
|Support 3
|13.08
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.27, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹13.19
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.07 and ₹13.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -0.15% lower than yesterday
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 10 AM is 0.15% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹13.33, reflecting a 1.06% decrease. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.4 & a low of 13.23 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.44
|Support 1
|13.27
|Resistance 2
|13.51
|Support 2
|13.17
|Resistance 3
|13.61
|Support 3
|13.1
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates:
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: null
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.26, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹13.19
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.26 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹13.07 and ₹13.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹13.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.68% today, reaching ₹13.28. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's share price has surged by 79.59% to ₹13.28, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.66% to reach 22319.20 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.94%
|3 Months
|-16.47%
|6 Months
|-6.05%
|YTD
|-17.5%
|1 Year
|79.59%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.37
|Support 1
|13.07
|Resistance 2
|13.53
|Support 2
|12.93
|Resistance 3
|13.67
|Support 3
|12.77
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 483 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1073267 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 399 mn & BSE volume was 84 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹13.39 & ₹13.09 yesterday to end at ₹13.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
