Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea closed today at 13.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's 13.19
Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.19

16 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 13.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights Premium
Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea's stock on the BSE opened at 13.33 and closed at 13.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 13.39, while the low was 13.09. The market capitalization stood at 87,691.68 crore. The 52-week high was 18.42, and the 52-week low was 6.87. The BSE volume for the day was 84,430,122 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:07:34 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea has a 0.42% MF holding & 11.39% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.13% in january to 0.42% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.97% in january to 11.39% in april quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:38:10 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's return on equity (ROE) was -99999.99% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of -20.92%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal years are 30.98% and 20.34% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:02:35 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Over the past 3 years, Vodafone Idea has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -2.11%. In the most recent fiscal year, the company generated a revenue of 425768.00 cr, which is slightly higher by 0.95% compared to the previous year. The company is expected to see a growth of 2.01% in revenue and 19.75% in profit for quarter 4.

16 May 2024, 06:32:47 PM IST

16 May 2024, 06:02:32 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price dropped by 0.3% to reach 13.15, while its counterparts are experiencing varying movements. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is declining, whereas Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation Of India are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1344.933.152.531364.05783.6760158.76
Vodafone Idea13.15-0.04-0.318.426.8764013.79
Tata Communications1803.534.551.952085.01209.9551399.75
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.86-0.81-1.04109.160.3515025.57
Railtel Corporation Of India401.8511.552.96491.15114.812896.91
16 May 2024, 05:38:22 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was 12.96 and the high price reached was 13.40.

16 May 2024, 04:36:05 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.96%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Vodafone Idea indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 03:55:51 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹13.19

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at 13.15 - a 0.3% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.42 , 13.63 , 13.87. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 12.97 , 12.73 , 12.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:55:24 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 11.88% higher than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 3 PM is 11.88% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 13.15, a decrease of 0.3%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:37:39 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:19:40 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.16, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹13.19

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.16 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.07 and 13.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02:17 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:58:19 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:47:15 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 22.97% higher than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 2 PM is 22.97% higher than the previous day, with the price at 13.18, showing a slight increase of -0.08%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:33:48 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's stock reached a peak of 13.27 and a low of 12.96 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock broke through all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 02:15:29 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:02:30 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.01, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹13.19

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of 13.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 12.93. If the stock price breaks the second support of 12.93 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:49:18 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 3.96% higher than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 1 PM today is 3.96% higher than yesterday, with the price at 13.11, up by -0.61%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:35:50 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's stock reached a peak of 13.34 and a trough of 13.25 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 13.27 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider scaling back on long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 13.22 and 13.19.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 01:10:02 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.48%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea indicates that the current positive trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 01:00:01 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 13.16 and a high of 13.40. Trading within this range, the stock showed some volatility throughout the day.

16 May 2024, 12:51:20 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 13.54% higher than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded until 12 AM has increased by 13.54% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 13.33, representing a 1.06% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:41:14 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 13.36 and 13.22 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 13.22 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.36.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 12:26:32 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:20:02 PM IST

16 May 2024, 12:18:50 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.33, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹13.19

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.33 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.07 and 13.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:52:06 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 3.52% higher than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 11 AM is 3.52% higher than yesterday, with the price at 13.33, up by 1.06%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:38:44 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 13.44 and 13.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 13.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.44.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 11:25:54 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.27, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹13.19

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.07 and 13.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:12:29 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price rose by 1.21% to reach 13.35, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is declining, whereas Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation Of India are all showing positive growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.14% and -0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1337.025.251.921364.05783.6755693.56
Vodafone Idea13.350.161.2118.426.8764987.39
Tata Communications1802.8533.91.922085.01209.9551381.23
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.55-0.12-0.15109.160.3515160.46
Railtel Corporation Of India401.210.92.79491.15114.812876.05
16 May 2024, 11:04:27 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:53:32 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -0.15% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 10 AM is 0.15% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 13.33, reflecting a 1.06% decrease. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:41:42 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.4 & a low of 13.23 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

16 May 2024, 10:11:40 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:55:09 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 1.44% to reach 13.38, in line with its industry peers including Bharti Airtel, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.25% and 0.26% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1351.039.252.991364.05783.6763606.58
Vodafone Idea13.380.191.4418.426.8765133.42
Tata Communications1785.1516.20.922085.01209.9550876.78
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra78.030.360.46109.160.3515254.3
Railtel Corporation Of India393.02.70.69491.15114.812612.88
16 May 2024, 09:49:00 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: null

16 May 2024, 09:32:22 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.26, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹13.19

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.26 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 13.07 and 13.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 13.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:23:49 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has increased by 0.68% today, reaching 13.28. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea's share price has surged by 79.59% to 13.28, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 20.66% to reach 22319.20 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.94%
3 Months-16.47%
6 Months-6.05%
YTD-17.5%
1 Year79.59%
16 May 2024, 09:07:09 AM IST

Q4 results today: GAIL, HAL, Biocon, JK Paper, Vodafone Idea, M&M among 94 companies to post earnings on May 16

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-gail-hal-biocon-jk-paper-vodafone-idea-m-m-among-94-companies-to-post-earnings-on-may-16-11715822957378.html

16 May 2024, 08:53:09 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.37Support 113.07
Resistance 213.53Support 212.93
Resistance 313.67Support 312.77
16 May 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 483 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1073267 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 399 mn & BSE volume was 84 mn.

16 May 2024, 08:06:34 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 13.39 & 13.09 yesterday to end at 13.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

