Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Amidst Market Volatility

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8 and closed slightly lower at ₹7.99. The stock reached a high of ₹8.05 and a low of ₹7.96 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹55,690.16 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹19.15 and above its 52-week low of ₹6.6. The BSE volume for the day was 26,070,571 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.92, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹7.99
Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of ₹7.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7.91. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹7.91 then there can be further negative price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has decreased by 0.38%, currently trading at ₹7.96. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a decline of 43.13%, also reaching ₹7.96. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 15.17%, rising to 24,584.80 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.24%
|3 Months
|-38.74%
|6 Months
|-52.24%
|YTD
|-50.06%
|1 Year
|-43.13%
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.04
|Support 1
|7.95
|Resistance 2
|8.09
|Support 2
|7.91
|Resistance 3
|8.13
|Support 3
|7.86
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 12.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 200 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 640624 k
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 174 mn & BSE volume was 26 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.05 & ₹7.96 yesterday to end at ₹7.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend