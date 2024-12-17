LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Amidst Market Volatility

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 7.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.92 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.