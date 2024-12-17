Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 17 2024 09:33:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.05 0.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 310.15 0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.75 1.28%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,256.80 -0.89%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.40 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Amidst Market Volatility
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Vodafone Idea share price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea Shares Dip Amidst Market Volatility

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : Vodafone Idea stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 7.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.92 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at 8 and closed slightly lower at 7.99. The stock reached a high of 8.05 and a low of 7.96 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 55,690.16 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 19.15 and above its 52-week low of 6.6. The BSE volume for the day was 26,070,571 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:36:10 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹7.92, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹7.99

Vodafone Idea Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has broken the first support of 7.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7.91. If the stock price breaks the second support of 7.91 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:23:27 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's share price has decreased by 0.38%, currently trading at 7.96. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a decline of 43.13%, also reaching 7.96. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 15.17%, rising to 24,584.80 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.24%
3 Months-38.74%
6 Months-52.24%
YTD-50.06%
1 Year-43.13%
17 Dec 2024, 08:49:15 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.04Support 17.95
Resistance 28.09Support 27.91
Resistance 38.13Support 37.86
17 Dec 2024, 08:33:15 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 7.0, 12.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold6656
    Sell7787
    Strong Sell2223
17 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 200 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 640624 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 174 mn & BSE volume was 26 mn.

17 Dec 2024, 08:04:53 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹7.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8.05 & 7.96 yesterday to end at 7.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue