Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹8.65. The stock reached a high of ₹8.78 and a low of ₹8.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹58,549.13 crores, Vodafone Idea's performance reflects significant volatility. The stock's 52-week high is ₹19.15, while the low stands at ₹6.60, with a trading volume of 50,736,618 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.63
|Support 1
|7.94
|Resistance 2
|9.05
|Support 2
|7.67
|Resistance 3
|9.32
|Support 3
|7.25
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹7.0, 14.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Strong Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 497 mn & BSE volume was 50 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.78 & ₹8.10 yesterday to end at ₹8.21. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend