Vodafone Idea Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Vodafone Idea opened at ₹8.94 and closed lower at ₹8.76. The stock reached a high of ₹9.06 and a low of ₹8.72. With a market capitalization of ₹63,753.98 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹19.15 and a low of ₹6.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 66,093,026 shares for Vodafone Idea.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 536 mn & BSE volume was 66 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.06 & ₹8.72 yesterday to end at ₹8.93. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.