Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.25, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹13.15

53 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 13.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vodafone Idea stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights Premium
Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, with an open price of 13.23 and a close price of 13.19. The stock reached a high of 13.4 and a low of 12.96 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is 87425.75 crore, with a 52-week high of 18.42 and a 52-week low of 6.87. BSE volume for the day was 85,890,661 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:03:50 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea has a 0.42% MF holding & 11.39% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.13% in january to 0.42% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.97% in january to 11.39% in april quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:37:08 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's ROE in the most recent fiscal year is -99999.99%. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -20.92%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 30.98% and 20.34% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:08:15 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea has experienced a significant decrease in EPS and revenue over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a modest increase in revenue and a more substantial growth in profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:33:22 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 5.8, 56.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2.2
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold7643
    Sell5589
    Strong Sell4332
17 May 2024, 06:07:33 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 0.76% to reach 13.25, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bharti Airtel and Tata Communications are declining, whereas Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Railtel Corporation Of India are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1344.15-0.75-0.061364.05783.6759734.85
Vodafone Idea13.250.10.7618.426.8764500.59
Tata Communications1800.8-3.8-0.212085.01209.9551322.8
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.80.941.22109.160.3515209.34
Railtel Corporation Of India409.07.151.78491.15114.813126.38
17 May 2024, 05:33:19 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 13.07 and a high of 13.65.

17 May 2024, 04:37:50 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by 0.0%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.12%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: null

17 May 2024, 03:52:29 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 43.28% higher than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded up to 3 PM is 43.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at 13.25, up by 0.76%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:51:23 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed today at ₹13.25, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹13.15

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at 13.25 - a 0.76% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.58 , 13.92 , 14.18. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 12.98 , 12.72 , 12.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:38:11 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:19:40 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.29, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹13.15

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 12.97 and 13.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 12.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:58:22 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days12.89
10 Days12.88
20 Days12.98
50 Days13.46
100 Days14.25
300 Days12.65
17 May 2024, 02:55:47 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 35.92% higher than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 2 PM is 35.92% higher than the previous day, with the price at 13.23, showing a 0.61% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:55:00 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:38:33 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea reached a peak of 13.44 and a low of 13.28 during the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 13.38 and 13.34, suggesting considerable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.44Support 113.28
Resistance 213.52Support 213.2
Resistance 313.6Support 313.12
17 May 2024, 02:16:43 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:11:43 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.37, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹13.15

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.37 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 12.97 and 13.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 12.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:48:36 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 69.65% higher than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 1 PM today is 69.65% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 13.43, marking a 2.13% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:41:53 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.61 and 13.38 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 13.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.61.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.5Support 113.38
Resistance 213.58Support 213.34
Resistance 313.62Support 313.26
17 May 2024, 01:13:39 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, paired with a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea, indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or experiencing a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 01:09:02 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price live: Today's Price range

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was 13.07, while the high price reached was 13.65.

17 May 2024, 12:47:50 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 66.03% higher than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 12 AM has increased by 66.03% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 13.51, reflecting a 2.74% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:41:07 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 13.59 and 13.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 13.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 13.59.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.61Support 113.38
Resistance 213.74Support 213.28
Resistance 313.84Support 313.15
17 May 2024, 12:24:23 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea Short Term and Long Term Trends

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

17 May 2024, 12:21:10 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days12.89
10 Days12.88
20 Days12.98
50 Days13.46
100 Days14.25
300 Days12.65
17 May 2024, 12:14:31 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.46, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹13.15

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of 13.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 13.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 13.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:54:48 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 11.59% higher than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 11 AM is 11.59% higher than yesterday, with the price at 13.64, up by 3.73%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:35:04 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's stock price reached a peak of 13.5 and a low of 13.18 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 13.33 and 13.42, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. It may be advisable for traders to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.59Support 113.27
Resistance 213.7Support 213.06
Resistance 313.91Support 312.95
17 May 2024, 11:29:41 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.48, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹13.15

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of 13.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 13.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 13.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:17:19 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price rose by 1.6% to reach 13.36, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Communications is declining, whereas Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are all showing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.22% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1352.958.050.61364.05783.6764708.75
Vodafone Idea13.360.211.618.426.8765036.06
Tata Communications1804.25-0.35-0.022085.01209.9551421.13
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.370.510.66109.160.3515125.28
Railtel Corporation Of India410.258.42.09491.15114.813166.5
17 May 2024, 11:05:00 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:52:36 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -5.28% lower than yesterday

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume traded of Vodafone Idea by 10 AM is 5.28% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at 13.21, down by 0.46%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:41:14 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.31 & a low of 13.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.33Support 113.12
Resistance 213.42Support 213.0
Resistance 313.54Support 312.91
17 May 2024, 10:13:49 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:52:11 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 0.61% to reach 13.23, outperforming its peers. While Bharti Airtel and Tata Communications saw a decline in their stock prices, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Railtel Corporation Of India observed a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease of -0.17% and -0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1342.7-2.2-0.161364.05783.6758915.29
Vodafone Idea13.230.080.6118.426.8764403.23
Tata Communications1799.95-4.65-0.262085.01209.9551298.58
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.270.410.53109.160.3515105.73
Railtel Corporation Of India410.99.052.25491.15114.813187.36
17 May 2024, 09:40:22 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea trading at ₹13.13, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹13.15

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at 13.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 12.97 and 13.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 12.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:40:01 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.76%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: null

17 May 2024, 09:15:03 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by -0.61% and is currently trading at 13.07. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have increased by 86.52% to 13.07. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.95%
3 Months-19.36%
6 Months-8.68%
YTD-17.81%
1 Year86.52%
17 May 2024, 09:03:05 AM IST

Vodafone Idea losses widen; telecom firm in talks with banks for debt funding

Vi is in discussions with banks to raise up to 25,000 crore and additional non-fund based facilities of up to 10,000 crore. Capex for the next three years is expected to be in the range of 50,000 crore to 55,000 crore

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/vodafone-idea-q4-results-net-loss-widens-to-rs-7-674-6-crore-revenue-flat-at-rs-10-606-8-crore-11715869482495.html

17 May 2024, 08:53:11 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.42Support 112.97
Resistance 213.63Support 212.73
Resistance 313.87Support 312.52
17 May 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:17:09 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea volume yesterday was 541 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1024608 k

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 455 mn & BSE volume was 85 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:06:46 AM IST

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea closed at ₹13.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 13.4 & 12.96 yesterday to end at 13.19. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Recommended For You
