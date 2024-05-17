Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea closed today at 13.25, up 0.76% from yesterday's 13.15

Vodafone Idea Share Price Highlights : Vodafone Idea's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹13.23 and a close price of ₹13.19. The stock reached a high of ₹13.4 and a low of ₹12.96 during the day. The market capitalization of Vodafone Idea is ₹87425.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹18.42 and a 52-week low of ₹6.87. BSE volume for the day was 85,890,661 shares traded.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea has a 0.42% MF holding & 11.39% FII holding as per filings in the april quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.13% in january to 0.42% in april quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.97% in january to 11.39% in april quarter.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea's ROE in the most recent fiscal year is -99999.99%. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -20.92%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 30.98% and 20.34% respectively.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea has experienced a significant decrease in EPS and revenue over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a modest increase in revenue and a more substantial growth in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹5.8, 56.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2.2
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|7
|6
|4
|3
|Sell
|5
|5
|8
|9
|Strong Sell
|4
|3
|3
|2
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 0.76% to reach ₹13.25, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bharti Airtel and Tata Communications are declining, whereas Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Railtel Corporation Of India are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1344.15
|-0.75
|-0.06
|1364.05
|783.6
|759734.85
|Vodafone Idea
|13.25
|0.1
|0.76
|18.42
|6.87
|64500.59
|Tata Communications
|1800.8
|-3.8
|-0.21
|2085.0
|1209.95
|51322.8
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.8
|0.94
|1.22
|109.1
|60.35
|15209.34
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|409.0
|7.15
|1.78
|491.15
|114.8
|13126.38
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹13.07 and a high of ₹13.65.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded up to 3 PM is 43.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹13.25, up by 0.76%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price closed the day at ₹13.25 - a 0.76% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 13.58 , 13.92 , 14.18. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 12.98 , 12.72 , 12.38.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.29 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.97 and ₹13.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|12.89
|10 Days
|12.88
|20 Days
|12.98
|50 Days
|13.46
|100 Days
|14.25
|300 Days
|12.65
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 2 PM is 35.92% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹13.23, showing a 0.61% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea reached a peak of 13.44 and a low of 13.28 during the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 13.38 and 13.34, suggesting considerable selling activity. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.44
|Support 1
|13.28
|Resistance 2
|13.52
|Support 2
|13.2
|Resistance 3
|13.6
|Support 3
|13.12
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.37 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.97 and ₹13.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 1 PM today is 69.65% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.43, marking a 2.13% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.61 and 13.38 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 13.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 13.61.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.5
|Support 1
|13.38
|Resistance 2
|13.58
|Support 2
|13.34
|Resistance 3
|13.62
|Support 3
|13.26
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, paired with a decrease in open interest for Vodafone Idea, indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or experiencing a reversal in the near future.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea stock's low price for the day was ₹13.07, while the high price reached was ₹13.65.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 12 AM has increased by 66.03% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹13.51, reflecting a 2.74% increase. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 13.59 and 13.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 13.27 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 13.59.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.61
|Support 1
|13.38
|Resistance 2
|13.74
|Support 2
|13.28
|Resistance 3
|13.84
|Support 3
|13.15
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Vodafone Idea share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|12.89
|10 Days
|12.88
|20 Days
|12.98
|50 Days
|13.46
|100 Days
|14.25
|300 Days
|12.65
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹13.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹13.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹13.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Vodafone Idea traded by 11 AM is 11.59% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹13.64, up by 3.73%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Vodafone Idea's stock price reached a peak of 13.5 and a low of 13.18 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 13.33 and 13.42, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. It may be advisable for traders to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.59
|Support 1
|13.27
|Resistance 2
|13.7
|Support 2
|13.06
|Resistance 3
|13.91
|Support 3
|12.95
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Vodafone Idea has surpassed the first resistance of ₹13.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹13.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹13.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price rose by 1.6% to reach ₹13.36, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Communications is declining, whereas Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are all showing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.22% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1352.95
|8.05
|0.6
|1364.05
|783.6
|764708.75
|Vodafone Idea
|13.36
|0.21
|1.6
|18.42
|6.87
|65036.06
|Tata Communications
|1804.25
|-0.35
|-0.02
|2085.0
|1209.95
|51421.13
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.37
|0.51
|0.66
|109.1
|60.35
|15125.28
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|410.25
|8.4
|2.09
|491.15
|114.8
|13166.5
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The volume traded of Vodafone Idea by 10 AM is 5.28% lower compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹13.21, down by 0.46%. Both volume and price are important indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea touched a high of 13.31 & a low of 13.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.33
|Support 1
|13.12
|Resistance 2
|13.42
|Support 2
|13.0
|Resistance 3
|13.54
|Support 3
|12.91
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Today, Vodafone Idea's stock price increased by 0.61% to reach ₹13.23, outperforming its peers. While Bharti Airtel and Tata Communications saw a decline in their stock prices, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Railtel Corporation Of India observed a rise. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced a slight decrease of -0.17% and -0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1342.7
|-2.2
|-0.16
|1364.05
|783.6
|758915.29
|Vodafone Idea
|13.23
|0.08
|0.61
|18.42
|6.87
|64403.23
|Tata Communications
|1799.95
|-4.65
|-0.26
|2085.0
|1209.95
|51298.58
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.27
|0.41
|0.53
|109.1
|60.35
|15105.73
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|410.9
|9.05
|2.25
|491.15
|114.8
|13187.36
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: Vodafone Idea share price is at ₹13.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹12.97 and ₹13.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹12.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 13.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Vodafone Idea has decreased by -0.61% and is currently trading at ₹13.07. Over the past year, Vodafone Idea shares have increased by 86.52% to ₹13.07. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.95%
|3 Months
|-19.36%
|6 Months
|-8.68%
|YTD
|-17.81%
|1 Year
|86.52%
Vi is in discussions with banks to raise up to ₹25,000 crore and additional non-fund based facilities of up to ₹10,000 crore. Capex for the next three years is expected to be in the range of ₹50,000 crore to ₹55,000 crore
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/vodafone-idea-q4-results-net-loss-widens-to-rs-7-674-6-crore-revenue-flat-at-rs-10-606-8-crore-11715869482495.html
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Vodafone Idea on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.42
|Support 1
|12.97
|Resistance 2
|13.63
|Support 2
|12.73
|Resistance 3
|13.87
|Support 3
|12.52
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 455 mn & BSE volume was 85 mn.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹13.4 & ₹12.96 yesterday to end at ₹13.19. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
